On Sunday, NBA great Shaquille O’Neal had many concerned after he posted a hospital pic.

Along with posting a pic of himself in a hospital bed, he tweeted, “I’m always watching @TurnerSportsEJ and @Candace_Parker miss y’all.”

While he didn’t reveal the reason for his hospitalization, TMZ reports O’Neal underwent hip surgery.

According to the outlet, Shaq is now “on the mend” after the surgery.

Sources note that is unknown when Shaq will return to his gig on “NBA on TNT.”

Earlier this month, O’Neal opened up about the surgery on “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

Shaq hoped to return to the gym in mid-April. He said, “I’ll be back April 16, and I’m going in. I’m going to try and lose 30 lbs. and I’m going to try and get an eight-pack. Right now I got a little five-pack.”

Of his “51 diet,” O’Neal noted that he was going to eat “five BS meals and one meal” for “90 days.”

The five meals include a breakfast shake, four chicken breast, fruit plate, salad, and a shake. He pointed out, “I’m about to be shredded.”

In October, he revealed that he dropped 36 lbs. He told Logan Paul on his “Impaulsive” podcast, “I was 401 lbs. Now I’m 365. I’m trying to take it back to 345.”