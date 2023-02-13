Shaquille O’Neal Gets Real About LeBron James Breaking Scoring Record (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal was ready for fun at his annual Super Bowl party Shaq’s Fun House on Sunday!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert was with Shaq in Phoenix, talking about LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record.

Shaq recently asked LeBron on air if he was now the GOAT, and James humbly answered with a laugh, “I’m gonna let everybody else decide who that is.”

Speaking with Melvin, Shaq said, “It was a professional jealousy moment. If it was me, I would have been arrogant for 19 seconds… I know he is a humble kid, I know he is going to give the answer, ‘I don’t want to be involved in the debate of who the greatest,’ I am jealous of having the conversation... It is nice to be ‘Who’s the greatest? Him, or him?’ Everybody would love to be in that position.”

Meanwhile, Shaq had a little fun at “Extra” host Billy Bush’s expense. He sent this message: “Billy, I have a confession to make… They wanted you to be here, but I nixed it. I told the, 'No, you're not good enough.' You see this young, beautiful, good-looking dude right here?” He kissed Mel’s bald had, smiling, and said,, “I never want to see you again, Billy Bush.”

In all seriousness, talking about the origins of his yearly Super Bowl shindig, he said, “It was started seven years ago… I wanted to do something fun… It’s been a success.”

He said of the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurt, “This weekend, two African-American quarterbacks… both of them are deserving of the MVP, but they're gonna give it to one... I just want to be able to come out and have fun.”