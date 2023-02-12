Rihanna Soars to New Heights During Halftime Show, Has Fans Guessing If She's Pregnant

Superstar Rihanna made her return to live performing in a big way Sunday, headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show with a dizzying medley of her greatest hits.

But what had Twitter tweeting was what may have been a sly revelation that she is pregnant with her second child, possibly announced as she showed off and caressed what may be a baby bump. (Twitter could be wrong — after all, users seem to think her name is "Rhianna.")

The 34-year-old, who became a mom with A$AP Rocky for the first time last year, rocked a flaming-red jumpsuit with a shiny breastplate, making her the most covered-up of all the divas to recently take on the coveted show.

She emerged on a glass panel suspended far above the field State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Surrounded by similar panels, the effect was a stairway to heaven, and she and her backup dancers — who were all clad in white — showed no fear as they ran through most of the noteworthy hits in her catalogue.

It was a performance big on staging and choreography, but one driven by Fenty mogul Rihanna's first love — her music.

Opening with a PG-rated version of "Bitch Better Have My Money," she vamped her way through "Where Have You Been," "Only Girl (in the World)," "We Found Love," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Wild Thoughts," "Pour It Up," "All of the Lights," "Run This Town," and "Umbrella."

She closed with a dramatic rendition of her smash "Diamonds," the glittering lights in the stadium resembling facets of the precious stones.

Finishing, she sweetly said, "Thank you, Arizona," completing a comeback fans had been waiting for "all their liiives."