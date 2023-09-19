Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce from Danny Masterson

Getty Images

Two weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison, Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from Danny Masterson.

Phillips filed on Monday in California, according to documents seen by "Extra."

Her lawyer Peter A. Lauzon told us, “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter."

“This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family,” Lauzon added. “Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Earlier this month, Bijou was by Danny’s side as he received his sentence after being found guilty on two of three forcible rape charges. Despite the convictions, he maintains his innocence, denying any wrongdoing.

In a character letter to the judge before Danny’s sentencing, she called him a “life-saving partner.” She added, “He was devoted to our daughter, would read her books, take her on walks and to ballet lessons. I never once heard him complain. The two were inseparable.”

Along with writing that their daughter “loves her father,” she emphasized, “We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes. But the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”