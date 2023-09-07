Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Rape

Getty Images

Months after his rape conviction, “That ‘70s Show” star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In May, Masterson was found guilty on two of three forcible rape charges. Despite the convictions, he maintains his innocence, denying any wrongdoing.

During his trial, Masterson was accused of raping three women at his home in the Hollywood Hills from 2001-2003. The jury found him guilty of raping two women in 2003. They could not reach a unanimous verdict for the third count, in which he was accused of raping an ex-girlfriend.

While Masterson didn’t speak at the sentencing, the women at the center of the case asked for the judge to keep him behind bars for life. One of the women said, “I still have to contend with what you did to me that night… That takes a life’s worth of therapy to repair. Every time I think I’m okay, that rape comes back to me.”

Another woman described Masterson as “a true coward and heartless monster.”

The third woman revealed that she has been diagnosed with PTSD.

After his sentence was handed out, Judge Charlaine Olmedo said, “Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here.”

Masterson was given 15 years for each charge and must serve them consecutively.

Masterson’s family, including his wife Bijou Phillips, brothers Will Masterson, Jordan Masterson, and sister Alanna Masterson, were on hand for the sentencing.