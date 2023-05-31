Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Rape

The jury has reached a verdict in the Danny Masterson sexual assault case.

The star of “That '70s Show” was found guilty of two out of three rape charges on Wednesday, The L.A. Times reports.

This was the second trial for Masterson after a previous jury was deadlocked on all three counts in 2022.

The Times reports Danny’s wife Bijou Phillips sobbed after the verdict was read.

Masterson was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting three women that he met in the early 2000s.

The actor has denied any wrongdoing.