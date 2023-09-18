Diddy Talks Collabing with Justin Bieber on ‘The Love Album’ (Exclusive)

Diddy sat down with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte to dish on his first album in 13 years, “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” which is packed with star collaborations, including Mary J. Blige, Babyface, 21 Savage, French Montana and Justin Bieber. He also reflected on recently being honored with the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

He told Megan, “I ain’t gonna lie, it is like I’m living the dream.”

Living the dream since breaking out 26 years ago with his first hit "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down.” The hip hop legend turned music mogul is still celebrating his most recent achievement.

Ryte asked, “When you hear ‘global Icon,’ how does that make you feel?”

Diddy laughed and said, “You have to understand just being from Harlem, just being a kid growing up watching MTV… it is like one of the biggest honors I could ever imagine receiving.”

The global icon is known for his major collabs and his new album is packed with the music industry’s biggest names.

He said of Bieber, “A lot of people see Justin as a pop artist, but I know Justin from him singing R&B to me when he was just coming up in the game.”

As for why now was the time to make a new album, he said, “It’s something that sort of hits you like boom. It is time. It is time to put on the cape back on. Time to spread the love. Time to lift up the frequency.”

Megan asked, “What’s the inspiration behind the title?”

He explained, “Number one, not having no R&B music to listen to as a fan and that’s the kind of music I make so I just wanted to really give that to the world again. Give that feeling of this is what a baby-making record sounds like.”

Diddy continued, “And then ‘Off the Grid’ is about no Wifi, no phone, just me and you, baby, we going off the grid, we’re going to lock into each other’s vibrations.”

Megan asked, “Is it hard for you to go off the grid?” He told her, “No… cause it’s a ritual for me now.”

He went on, “I have an off-the-grid alarm for my sanity. Just go off the grid and connect and listen to music — that don’t cost you nothing to turn the phone off.”

That might be harder for Diddy to do when he goes out on his upcoming tour.

Ryte told him, “I know the tour’s gonna be crazy!”

He replied, “You know I don’t play when it comes to the stage. So, the tour, once we get out there and touch the people, it’s just truly a blessing.”