Hailey Bieber is setting the record straight about the supposed drama between Selena Gomez and herself.

The model is now married to Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, and voices on the Internet often pits the women against each other.

Now, Hailey is opening up to the Bloomberg Original series “The Circuit with Emily Chang” about the “twisted” narratives.

Chang said, “There’s some ongoing drama between you, another celebrity and eyebrows. And you reach out to her saying you’ve been getting death threats and she told her fans to stop.”

Hailey replied, “I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous.”

She continued, “And I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I’m not ok with the kind of division that it caused. I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person- I’m just not about that. I want to be able to bring people together. And I think that was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and you can bring people together and it doesn’t have to be about this divisive nature.”

Emily commented, “It’s such a frustrating, old narrative. Two women being pitted against each other. Over a man?”

Bieber agreed, “Because of a guy? It’s awful. I hate it. I’ve hated it since the beginning. And I think that kind of goes back to a little bit of just being misunderstood when it’s like time and time again I don’t know why I keep having to say, and we keep having to say, that there is no issue and there is no problem. It’s so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man. It’s the world we live in unfortunately.”

Hailey also explained wearing a “nepo baby” T-shirt in public, calling it a “little comment on the whole discourse.”

She insisted it was “not to poke fun at it,” but instead, she called it “my way of acknowledging it in a way that is so overly literal that it’s like, I’m just going to call myself a nepo baby because I am one and I embrace that I am.”