Hailey Bieber is opening up to fans about her emotional state.

The model took to Instagram Stories and wrote, “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time. But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone 🫶.”

Bieber added in a second post, “That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together 🤍.”

The post comes after past speculation that Hailey was shading her husband Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez on social media.

Gomez came to Hailey’s defense several weeks ago after the model started receiving death threats.

Selena shared a message on Instagram Stories, telling followers, “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she continued. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."