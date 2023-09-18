‘Bachelor’ Star Joey Graziadei Reveals What He’s Looking for in a Woman (Exclusive)

ABC

The new “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei ready to find love!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Joey, who opened up about moving past his heartbreak with Charity Lawson and shared what he’s looking for in a woman.

The 28-year-old tennis player is now calling the shots, saying, “It’s so different… to be the lead… It’s a lot more responsibility. The public eye is something I’m trying to get used to, but again, all I can do is just be myself and have fun with this.”

While he’s “excited,” Joey is also experiencing some nerves. He explained, “I would be crazy not to be nervous because there’s a lot that comes with this.”

As for how he is doing after Charity sent him home on “The Bachelorette,” Graziadei commented, “Heartbreak is always going to be with you. When you love that deeply and have that much of a connection, she’s always gonna have a special place in my heart and I’m never gonna forget that.”

He added, “I’ve been able to displace that to some section of my mind and my whole feeling and my body to now be open and ready to find someone again.”

When he got the news that he would be the new star of “The Bachelor,” Joey called his older sister Carly. He shared, “She was so excited about everything and she was the one that was texting me every single week, ‘Did you hear anything yet?’ ‘cause she knew I was going through the process.”

Joey pointed out that everyone in his family is excited. He stressed, “I’ve got such a great support group with them, they’re so loving. They just want the best for me, and I think they saw through my last journey how much I felt like I was myself and they saw me mature, grow up and they just want the best for me… They think I’m gonna find my person.”

Of his ideal partner, Graziadei dished, “I need someone that’s outgoing, adventurous, just loves life.”

Joey plans to “follow my gut,” adding, “I’m just gonna feel it. I’m gonna be around [the women], feel that energy.”

Graziadei is “worried” about the inevitable breakups but plans to “try my best.” He admitted, “It’s the part you can’t be prepare for… For me, I think it’s just going to be about being honest, trying to be empathetic… It’s not gonna be easy but all I can do is just try to be understanding, just respectful, and loving regardless if they’re not gonna be my person.”

Joey is planning to take a “respectful” approach to kissing, too. He isn’t a “PDA guy,” but he understands that kissing is “part of the process.” He said, “Kissing is a huge part of intimacy and physical attraction, so I’m not gonna shy away from it, but I’m gonna again try to be as respectful as I can and hopefully not have too much PDA in front of the other women.”

Graziadei also took our “Rapid-Fire Quiz,” answering questions about his favorite cheat meal, celebrity crush, his ideal super power, and what he fears most about being the Bachelor.