Lisa Vanderpump Says Gordon Ramsay Has ‘Met His Match’ in Her! (Exclusive)

Kristina Bumphrey/FOX

It’s a clash of the reality titans — can Lisa Vanderpump take the heat in Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen?

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with the duo at FOX’s upfronts presentation in NYC, where they dished on filming “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.”

Lisa teased that we’ll see a “very different” side of Gordon on the show and that he’s “met his match” in her.

Gordon said Lisa was a “tough cookie” and joked that she curses a lot, though we all know that’s his department!

Referencing her own show, Lisa quipped, “He just needed to stick to ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ That’s what he needed to do. It was that simple.”

While they may be very “competitive” on the show, Lisa noted that it is an “aspirational show,” adding, “To see these young people, the way they develop, and then there’s Gordon.”

Lisa added, “We had a lot of fun. It’s full of a lot of surprises as well. There’s an emotional dynamic as well.”