Russell Brand Pre-Emptively Denies 'Very Serious' Criminal Allegations

Instagram

Ahead of Saturday's airing of an exposé about him in the U.K., actor, comedian, and provocateur Russell Brand took to Instagram to deny what he is calling "very serious criminal allegations."

Saying he "absolutely refutes" whatever is to come out, Brand says, "I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks."

He refers to the mysterious allegations as a "litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks."

The allegations appear to be sexual in nature, as Brand goes on to refer to his previous "promiscuity" and says his actions at the time were "absolutely always consensual."

“I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny,” Brand said, suggesting his position as a critic of the mainstream media is to thank for the attacks.

“We are obviously going to look into this matter because it's very, very, serious," he says at video's end. "In the meantime, I want you to stay close, stay awake, but more important than any of that, if you can, please stay free.”