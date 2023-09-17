Russell Brand Accused of Rape in Wide-Ranging Investigative Media Report

FameFlyNet

Russell Brand flatly denied any wrongdoing even before allegations of rape, sexual assault, and abuse were aired Saturday in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and the English TV show “Dispatches.”

Brand took to Instagram to "absolutely refute" whatever was about to come out, declaring, "I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks."

He referred to the mysterious allegations as a "litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks."

Even before it was revealed the allegations were of a sexual nature, Brand insisted his actions at the time were "absolutely always consensual."

“I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny,” Brand said.

In the report, Brand is accused of improper behavior between 2006 and 2013, when the comic-turned-media critic, now 48, was a BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 presenter, as well as an actor.

Brand is accused of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl in 2006. He was 30. Brand allegedly asked the girl to confirm her age, saying, “I don’t give a f**k if you’re 12… I need to know where I stand legally.

It was a statement she says he made when they were already on a date.

Their relationship was sexual, and she has now accused him of intentionally removing a condom during sex surreptitiously. After turning 31, he allegedly forced his penis down her throat. “It was just choking me and I couldn’t breathe, and I was pushing him away and he wasn’t backing off at all. I ended up having to punch him really hard in the stomach to get him off. I was crying and he said, ‘Oh, I only wanted to see your mascara run anyway.’”

She said he also forced her to swallow his spit.

Another accuser now claims Brand raped her against a wall at his L.A. home on July 1, 2012, after greeting her naked.

She told The Times, “I tried to get away from him and I slipped away from the wall. And then I went to another wall that had a painting on it. A huge painting. And my bag got actually stuck underneath that, and it’s still on my arm. And at this point he’s grabbing at my underwear, pulling it to the side.”

The accuser says she went to the Rape Treatment Center at UCLA that same day, where potential evidence was preserved.

Still another woman claims he sexually assaulted her in 2013. “I think he had his hands down my trousers, but I was fighting so hard and I was screaming so hard, hoping that I could get through somehow,” she now says. “I don’t know what the actual definition of ‘sexual assault’ is, but it feels like that. He didn’t rape me.”

All of the women have remained anonymous, but their claims were vetted extensively over a period of years.

Brand has implied the allegations are a part of a plot by the mainstream media to silence his contrarian views.

Though he referred to the women’s statements as “very serious criminal allegations,” no criminal charges have yet been filed.