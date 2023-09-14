Backgrid

Alex Rodriguez is shedding the pounds, and he says he owes it all to his fitness guru girlfriend Jac Cordeiro.

Earlier this week, Rodriguez revealed that he had lost over 30 lbs.

Along with Alex, Jac is also helping his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis with her workout program.

Alex told Us Weekly, “Look, she’s been incredible for me and for Cynthia. [Jac is] the only person that can come in to co-parents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program, [and] I’ve lost 32 lbs. following her program.”

Referencing Jac’s past occupation as a nurse, Alex called her “caring,” adding, “She’s used to taking care of people that are sick.”

“What I love about what she’s done in JacFit and the amount of people that she’s influenced is the reaction that I see from people to her. It’s really mind-blowing,” he emphasized. “I see what she’s done in my life, with my health [and with] Cynthia to name a few. She comes at it from a very proactive [place] and helps you get in tremendous shape so you don’t have to hopefully be sick and prevent any type of health issues.”

Alex and Jac were first linked in the fall of 2022.

In December, Alex made it Instagram official with a pic in front of a Christmas tree. He wrote, “From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas.” The pic also featured his daughters Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14.