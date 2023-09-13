Nick Viall Is ‘Super Excited’ to Be a Girl Dad (Exclusive)

Scott Kirkland/FOX

“The Bachelor” alum Nick Viall is competing on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” amid his impending fatherhood!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke to Nick Viall and JoJo Siwa about competing on the show and the special bond they forged, as well as how he’ll use the experience to prep for fatherhood.

Nick and fiancée Natalie Joy are preparing to welcome their first child, a baby girl.

Viall commented, “Super excited, can’t wait to be a dad. Truly, it’s the only consistent, you know, dream I’ve ever had… A lot of my hopes and dreams I’ve had for myself have changed over the years — being a father has never changed.”

He noted, “In a small way, I think doing ‘Special Forces,’ you know, it certainly tests your limits and challenge you to see what you’re capable of and test your resiliency… I don’t know what parenthood’s gonna bring me, but I’m sure ‘Special Forces’ in some weird way prepped me for it, so I’m grateful for it.”

Viall “can’t wait to bond” with his daughter, adding, “All I want to do is teach her how to make decisions for herself, and that’s really all my job is to do.”

Nick also opened on his close with JoJo, saying, “JoJo is a great human being and she’s definitely one of the people I bonded with and she was, you know, she was the youngest person on the show and I think the youngest person to have done the show. She certainly was one of the role models and one of the leaders of the group. She was someone that a lot of people look to for motivation.”

He stressed, “In this world, it’s hard to find high quality people and if you are lucky enough to do that, you hold on to them and keep them close.”

JoJo chimed in, saying, ‘I knew that those two, Nick and Ty[ler Cameron] had my back… I knew if I needed to cry, they would be there. I knew if I needed to yell, they would be there.”

As for what she hopes the audience will take from her time on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” JoJo said, “I just excited for the world to get to see like this side of me, that it’s not a bad thing to grow up.”

She went on, “I think one of the most strong, empowering ways that you can live your life is by doing something like this.”

Viall is planning to watch “The Golden Bachelor” and hopes to have Gerry Turner and some of the ladies on his podcast.

Nick is keeping coy about who he could have on the podcast, explaining, “I try to wait to the end of the season… see what storylines, kind of, unfold. Try to continue whatever story they bring to the show onto mine.”

Siwa also weighed in on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars,” admitting, “I’m so ready to be so jealous to watch Jenna [Johnson] be with somebody else.”