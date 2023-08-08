‘The Bachelor’s’ Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Expecting First Baby

Getty Images

From bachelorhood to fatherhood: Nick Viall and fiancée Natalie Joy are expecting their first child together.

The couple announced the news on social media August 8, writing “Our biggest dream came true.”

The joint Instagram post also featured a sonogram, along with two photos of Nick and Natalie with the “Bachelor” alum’s hand on his fiancée’s baby bump.

Viall and Joy, whose relationship began on Instagram, got engaged in January after more than two years together.

“For the rest of my life, it’s you,” the pair wrote in a joint post alongside engagement pictures.

They first confirmed their romance back in January 2021.

“She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic,” Nick said on his “Viall Files” podcast. “We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know…’ She was just like, ‘Okay, this is what I want. It’s fine, no big deal, but I’m gonna go do my thing,’ and she did, and I was like, ‘What?!…’ She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

According to Nick, Natalie continued to show him much more.

“Not only taught me, but she’s shown me how to be present,” Viall said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in October 2022.

“She has shown me just how important it is to take the time in any moment — whether you’re getting a coffee at a barista or you’re checking out at the grocery store, those little moments of seeing people and making them feel validated is really special on a day-to-day basis and especially in a relationship.”

Nick told E! News earlier this year that they plan on getting married sooner rather than later.