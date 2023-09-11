Jessa Duggar & Ben Seewald Expecting Baby #5

“Counting On” star Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald have another baby on the way!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Over the weekend, Duggar announced that she was pregnant with their fifth child, seven months after they suffered a miscarriage.

In the caption of a YouTube video, she wrote, “After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby.”

She added, “After a heartbreaking loss of our baby last year, just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way, and we could not be more excited.”

The video shows Jessa and Ben on a vacation without their kids in April.

The couple are already the parents of Spurgeon Elliott, Henry Wilberforce, Ivy Jan, and Fern Elliana.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In February, Jessa announced their pregnancy loss in a YouTube video. She said, “When you lose someone so dear to you, it does make heaven that much sweeter. Heartbreak Over the Holidays."

"We talked about that with the kids. We can't wait to meet this little one in heaven one day."

After undergoing a dilation and curettage procedure, Jessa felt hollow, saying, “You know that the life that was in you is no longer there. You never did get to see your baby or say those goodbyes or anything."