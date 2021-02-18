Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Expecting Baby #4!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Another Duggar baby is on the way! Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald are expecting their fourth.

Jessa posted a sonogram and announced the news on Instagram, writing, “We’re looking forward to summertime, and here’s our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift!”

She used the #RainbowBaby 🌈 hashtag, signifying a pregnancy after a loss.

