Celebrity News February 18, 2021
Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Expecting Baby #4!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Another Duggar baby is on the way! Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald are expecting their fourth.
Jessa posted a sonogram and announced the news on Instagram, writing, “We’re looking forward to summertime, and here’s our #1 reason! Thank you, God, for this precious gift!”
She used the #RainbowBaby 🌈 hashtag, signifying a pregnancy after a loss.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Jessa and Ben, who wed in 2014, are also the parents of Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 1.