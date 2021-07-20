Jessa Duggar & Ben Seewald Welcome Baby #4

Instagram

Jessa Duggar, 28, and Ben Seewald, 26, are parents again!

The couple announced the arrival of their fourth child with an Instagram photo of Jessa holding the baby and the message, “Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!”

They haven’t posted the gender or name just yet, but Jessa is sharing the birth story on YouTube with two new videos. The first is already up and reveals the reality star was having “a lot of contractions” all the way back on July 13. She described them as feeling like Braxton Hicks contractions, but “rhythmic” and “consistent.”

At one point, Jessa and Ben’s adorable kiddos Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and daughter Ivey, 2, also make an appearance as they try to guess the baby’s gender.

Fast-forward a few days, and Jessa was up at 3 a.m. Sunday with contractions that felt like the “real deal.” By 3:30 p.m. that day, she was checking into the hospital. At that point, the video cuts off, teasing “to be continued.”