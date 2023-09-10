Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Wed in 'Intimate, At-Home' Ceremony (Report)

Instagram

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were married at their home near Boston this weekend, Page Six reports.

A source told the outlet that the occasion was "locked down tight," with guests subject to NDAs and disallowed use of their cellphones.

Evans, 42, and Baptista, 26, went with a very select guest list, leading to an intimate ceremony.

On hand were Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, Evans' fellow Marvel superstars, but otherwise, it was limited to family and close friends.

The two have been dating since at least November 2021, confirming their relationship a year later.

On the same day news broke that Chris and Alba were a couple, they were publicly holding hands in NYC's Central Park in photos obtained by Page Six.

The couple has actively romanced each other on social media. Evans also posted a fun 45-second compilation of times they'd scared each other, which went up in January.

Baptista acted in "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" and "Warrior Nun."

When Chris was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, he told the mag he was “very content” with life and expressed his dreams for the future.

He said, “That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.

“So it’s also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important,” he stressed. “I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better.”

According to Chris, he’s become a better partner as the years go by. He explained, “You spend a lot of time learning what’s been helpful and what hasn’t been. We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I’ve really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works.”