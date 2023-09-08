Dane Cook Gushes Over Soon-to-Be Wife Kelsi Taylor: ‘She’s Love’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

Dane Cook has been in the comedy game for 32 years, selling out arenas and starring in hit movies like “Employee of the Month” with Jessica Simpson.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Dane, who dished on his new tour, his new comedy special “Above It All Part 2,” and his fiancée Kelsi Taylor!

After five years together, Dane and Kelsi are set to tie the knot this month in Hawaii. Along with being “very excited,” he revealed what he loves about Kelsi, saying, “She’s love. She’s compassion. She’s an incredible human being.”

Cook is going to have to put his honeymoon on hold due to his The Perfectly Shattered tour. He said, “Right after I get married, I’m back out there again.”

As for what he enjoys about stand-up comedy, Dane said, “Always keeps you on your toes. It is a thrill ride, standing in front of a new group of people with an hour and a half of maybe some new ideas, some things you’ve been working on. It’s the most gratifying moment in the world when you say, ‘Good evening,’ and it’s even better when you finally say, ‘Good night.’”

Dane also opened up on his documentary “Brace for Impact: The Dane Cook Story,” teasing, “It’s a very caustic journey but very funny.”