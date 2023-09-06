Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized

TMZ

Former “Girls Next Door” star Kendra Wilkinson checked into a hospital after suffering a panic attack.

TMZ reports Wilkinson went to the ER of a local L.A. hospital on Wednesday after a sleepless night.

A rep claimed that Kendra was “overwhelmed in balancing her life, two kids, and new job in real estate.”

Kendra’s ex-husband Hank Baskett is currently by her side while she is being treated at the hospital.

In June, Kendra opened up about their divorce and depression during an appearance of PodcastOne’s “On Display with Melissa Gorga.”

She revealed, “I went through a divorce, lost everything I knew, which was my TV show. I had a TV show every year until my divorce. Then my divorce happened and all of a sudden, now I'm left with no marriage, I'm left with no show, I had to move into a little house — I didn't understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing."

Kendra and Hank, who married in 2009, finalized their divorce 10 years later.

Her show “Kendra on Top” ended in 2017. She admitted, “For years, I didn't have fame. I didn't have everything I knew for a really long time. I didn't know who I was. I was so lost."

She added, “I didn't even know how to be happy. My kids were what gave me the purpose."

Kendra and Hank have two children — Hank IV, 13, and Alijah Mary, 9.