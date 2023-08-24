Getty Images

Reality star Kim Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann are calling it quits again.

TMZ reports Biermann has filed for divorce for the second time.

According to the court papers, Kroy stated that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

He is requesting sole legal and physical custody of their four kids, along with child and spousal support.

Moreover, Kroy is requesting exclusive of their home.

The news comes just a little over a month after they initially called off their divorce.

In July, a source told TMZ that the two were “really getting along well at the moment and want to figure out how to make things work… especially for the sake of their four young kids.”

Zolciak first filed for divorce from Biermann on May 8, stating that the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

The divorce papers were filed shortly after it was discovered the couple owed a whopping $1.1M to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018.

An insider told People magazine at the time that money was “a huge issue” in their marital problems.

“The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them,” said the source.