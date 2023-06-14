Kim Zolciak Fires Back at Kroy Biermann’s Claims She’s an ‘Unfit Mother’

Getty Images

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s war of words is raging on amid their divorce.

People reports Kroy recently filed a motion in the Superior Court of Fulton County for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem for their four minor children, listing the reasons why he believes the children need a court-appointed representative.

Biermann alleged the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has a gambling addiction, accused her of using profane language around the children, and expressed concern over her possible return to reality TV.

Now, a lawyer for Kim is responding with a statement to People, which says, “It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run. To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children."

The statement continues, "Kim has remained quiet through the divorce process thus far for the sake of the children, but with this most recent filing, she has no choice but to speak up. The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world, and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way.”

The 45-year-old is refusing “to allow Kroy to paint her as something she is not for his own gain.”

The lawyer added, "Kim looks forward to the day we can appear in court and solve these issues once and for all.”

Zolciak had previously requested primary custody of the children and joint legal custody. The exes share Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kash, 9, as well as Zolciak’s older daughters Ariana and Brielle.

In his most recent filing, Kroy claims Kim does not "pay adequate attention to the children" because of her alleged gambling.

The docs state, "At times she has been so consumed with hitting the 'spin' button on the virtual slot machines that she fails to pay adequate attention to the children, except when she permits them to gamble on her account.”

He also insists she uses "direct, in a derogatory tone, abusive profane and threat-laden language at the Petitioner with little concern if the children are present."

Bierman also feels that if she returns to “RHOA” it will "expose the children to behavior that would be great for TV ratings, but not for the mental health and wellbeing of the children."