Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce (Report)

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have reportedly put the brakes on their breakup.

After a nasty battle that involved Kim being accused of having a gambling problem and Kroy not being safe for the kids because of his smoking weed, each has filed to dismiss their petitions for divorce, according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

Sources tell the outlet the reality star and the NFL player are “really getting along well at the moment and want to figure out how to make things work… especially for the sake of their four young kids.”

The dismissal comes after Kroy, Kim and their children were photographed attending church together in Atlanta.

Zolciak filed for divorce from Biermann on May 8, stating that the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

The divorce papers were filed shortly after it was discovered the couple owed a whopping $1.1M to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018.

An insider told People magazine at the time that money was “a huge issue” in their marital problems.