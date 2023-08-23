Howie Mandel Pokes Fun at Single Sofía Vergara on ‘AGT’ Amid Her Divorce

Instagram

Sofía Vergara returned to “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday, marking her first TV appearance since her split with Joe Manganiello.

During the show, her fellow judge Howie Mandel poked fun at the actress, joking that she was looking for “eligible bachelors.”

The teasing started after 12-year-old ventriloquist Brynn Cummings took the stage and had Heidi Klum help her puppet Penelope pick a new boyfriend.

Afterward, Howie quipped, “I have one word of advice. If you’re looking for eligible bachelors, you should have talked to Sofía, because she’s in the market right now.”

Vergara didn’t seem to mind the joke, yelling, “Yes!” and laughing.

Joe and Sofía announced their split in July, telling Page Six, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”