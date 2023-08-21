Getty Images

It looks like actress Sienna Miller, 41, has a bun in the oven!

Miller is expecting her second child, People magazine reports.

She was recently spotted with a baby bump while spending time in Ibiza.

During the outing, Miller bared her baby bump in a brown bikini.

Miller is currently dating Oli Green, 26.

Sienna is also the mother of daughter Marlowe, who she co-parents with Tom Sturridge.

Last year, Sienna discussed the possibility of expanding her family after 40.

She told Elle U.K., “[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade — that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me.”

She went on, “Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

Over a year ago, Sienna opened up about life with Marolwe. She told “Extra” that the world “tabloid” is not allowed in her home.

She said, “The word ‘tabloid’ I don’t think has really come up, I think because to me, it’s a really dirty word. There are the filthy words we do allow to come up, but that’s not one of them.”