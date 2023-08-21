Celebrity News August 21, 2023
Sienna Miller Expecting Baby #2 (Report)
It looks like actress Sienna Miller, 41, has a bun in the oven!
Miller is expecting her second child, People magazine reports.
She was recently spotted with a baby bump while spending time in Ibiza.
During the outing, Miller bared her baby bump in a brown bikini.
Miller is currently dating Oli Green, 26.
Sienna is also the mother of daughter Marlowe, who she co-parents with Tom Sturridge.
Last year, Sienna discussed the possibility of expanding her family after 40.
She told Elle U.K., “[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade — that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me.”
She went on, “Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."
Over a year ago, Sienna opened up about life with Marolwe. She told “Extra” that the world “tabloid” is not allowed in her home.
She said, “The word ‘tabloid’ I don’t think has really come up, I think because to me, it’s a really dirty word. There are the filthy words we do allow to come up, but that’s not one of them.”
While Marlowe is not allowed on social media, Miller described her daughter as a “typical kid growing up in New York City” who loves Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber.