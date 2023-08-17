Kellie Pickler Breaks Silence on Husband Kyle Jacobs’ Death

Getty Images

In February, “American Idol” alum Kellie Pickler lost her husband Kyle Jacobs, who took his own life.

Now, Kellie is breaking her silence to thank fans for their outpouring love and support.

In a statement to People magazine, she said, “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still. I have chosen to heed his advice.”

She added, “Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

Pickler also opened up on her memorial plans for Jacobs. She shared, “I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted.”

In May, it was revealed that his cause of death was an “intraoral shotgun wound.”

Previously, police told Variety in a statement there had been a 911 call from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct.

Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and “located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis said at the time that Kyle’s friends were “all stunned” by his suicide, adding, “There’s no way they saw this coming.”

Toxicology results obtained by Taste of Country reveal that no drugs were found in Jacobs’ system at the time of his death. He did have a history of “pseudo seizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use,” according to Taste of Country.

Kellie and Kyle were married for over 10 years. They starred in three seasons of “I Love Kellie Pickler.”