Celebrity News February 17, 2023
Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Dead by Suicide
Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs has died at the age of 49.
Jacobs died by suicide after shooting himself in the couple’s home in Nashville on Friday afternoon.
The Nashville Police Department has confirmed that Kyle shot himself in an upstairs room.
In a statement obtained by Variety, police said there was a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and “located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”
Kellie and Kyle were married for over 10 years. They starred in three seasons of “I Love Kellie Pickler.”
Kyle was a country songwriter, working with big names like Tim McGraw, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, and Garth Brooks.