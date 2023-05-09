Autopsy Confirms Cause of Death for Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs

A cause of death has been determined for country star Kellie Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs, who died February 17. The Davidson County Medical Examiner in Nashville confirmed previous reports that Jacobs’ manner of death was suicide, according to E! News.

An autopsy report obtained by Taste of Country says his cause of death was an “intraoral shotgun wound.”

Previously, police told Variety in a statement there had been a 911 call from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct.

Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and “located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office. His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis said at the time that Kyle’s friends were “all stunned” by his suicide, adding, “There’s no way they saw this coming.”

Toxicology results obtained by Taste of Country reveal that no drugs were found in Jacobs’ system at the time of his death. He did have a history of “pseudo seizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use,” according to Taste of Country.

Kellie and Kyle were married for over 10 years. They starred in three seasons of “I Love Kellie Pickler.”