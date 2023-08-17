Getty Images

On Wednesday, news broke about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s broken marriage.

Despite the split, it looks like Spears is “in greats spirits.”

A source told People magazine, “Obviously, it's never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future."

“Extra” has learned that Spears is working on putting together a deal with Sony for what could be an epic comeback album.

According to the first insider, Spears “has an upcoming writers’ camp and is getting songs from some big artists.”

Referencing Spears’ upcoming memoir “The Woman in Me,” they added, “Ideally, she would love to do a new record soon, and maybe a powerful song for the book’s release.”

Just weeks before the split, Britney released the new single “Mind Your Business,” featuring Will.i.am.

"Extra's" Melvin Robert recently spoke with Will.i.am about the meaning behind the song. He shared, "Mind Your Business’ was what summarized that banter between she and I — that, and everybody has that right to have things that are precious to them. You shouldn't have to share everything. Her picture is a price and people are chasing to get paid. Like, how is that a life to live?”

As for working with Britney, Will.i.am dished, "It's awesome working with her in the studio. She has tons of ideas, but writing the song, I took a different approach. So, we went through these discussions, and I would take notes. We would just talk about all these different types of subjects: fame, love, aspirations, dreams. It was about privacy and fame.”

While Britney hasn’t commented on the split, she did post an Instagram of herself on a horse.

She wrote on Instagram, "Buying a horse soon !!!" she wrote in her return to social media Aug. 16. "So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!!"

"Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!" Britney went on.

Spears has also been spotted without her wedding ring after the news made headlines.