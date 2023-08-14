Getty Images

Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s family was struck by tragedy last week.

TMZ was first to report the news, and now sources have confirmed to People magazine that their 2-year-old son Rennie’s nanny died suddenly.

The news comes after McPhee dropped out of two of Foster’s shows in Jakarta, Indonesia, due to a “horrible tragedy.”

She wrote at the time, “It’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asian run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.