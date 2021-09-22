Celebrity News September 22, 2021
Katharine McPhee Reveals How She Keeps It Hot with David Foster… Even When He’s Not Around
Singer Katharine McPhee is giving fans a peek into her married life with David Foster.
The new mom shared “Texts with the husband @davidfoster” on her Instagram Stories, revealing she sent him a video of herself in the bedroom in just a bra and panties.
In the text exchange, she writes, “I’m an underwear model now.”
Foster replies, “Vava vavA-voom. Hot mom – I tried u a bit ago but u are obviously busy stripping!! U look amazing!!! Wow!!!”
McPhee wrote back, “Stripping indeed.”
In fact, Katharine appeared to be on a modeling shoot for MINDD Bra.
She also shot a video of the bras laid out on a table before giving fans another glimpse of herself in her bra-and-panties look.
Along with another selfie, she wrote, “I always wanted an excuse to pose in my underwear.”