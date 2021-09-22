Katharine McPhee Reveals How She Keeps It Hot with David Foster… Even When He’s Not Around

Singer Katharine McPhee is giving fans a peek into her married life with David Foster.

The new mom shared “Texts with the husband @davidfoster” on her Instagram Stories, revealing she sent him a video of herself in the bedroom in just a bra and panties.

In the text exchange, she writes, “I’m an underwear model now.”

Foster replies, “Vava vavA-voom. Hot mom – I tried u a bit ago but u are obviously busy stripping!! U look amazing!!! Wow!!!”

McPhee wrote back, “Stripping indeed.”

In fact, Katharine appeared to be on a modeling shoot for MINDD Bra.

She also shot a video of the bras laid out on a table before giving fans another glimpse of herself in her bra-and-panties look.

