Instagram

Katharine McPhee, 39, will miss two upcoming shows in Jakarta, Indonesia, due to a family emergency.

The singer is on tour with husband David Foster, 73, but told fans, “It’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asian run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.

“Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

McPhee did not provide further details on what happened.

Famous friends showed support in the comments, including Amanda Kloots, who wrote, “Sending you loads of love. I’m thinking of you guys.”

Foster’s ex-wife Linda Thompson shared, “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK🙏🏻💜.”

The shows are part of Foster’s Hit Man tour, which features McPhee as well as other stars like Michael Bolton.