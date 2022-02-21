Katharine McPhee & David Foster Celebrate Son Rennie’s First Birthday

Instagram

Katherine McPhee and husband David Foster are celebrating their son’s first birthday! On Sunday, the “American Idol” alum, 37, shared photos from Rennie’s safari-themed party to her Instagram Stories.

“My baby is turning 1,” McPhee wrote alongside a smiling selfie while wearing a paper headband made to look like a lion’s mane.

Instagram

The “Smash” star gave fans a glimpse into Rennie’s adorable party, which featured a ball pit with a stuffed zebra, several play areas, and incredible balloon displays placed throughout the room.

She also posted a picture of her son’s birthday cake, which was decorated with blue and yellow frosting and toy safari animals walking across.

Instagram

Last year, McPhee told People of motherhood “it takes a village,” so “everyone needs help.”

She continued, “I bow down to these women who just do it completely on their own but you know, you say it takes a village, and it does because babies need lots of attention… and I think it’s healthy for babies to have multiple people around them who love them, friends, families, nannies. I mean, whoever you can, just [to] help you out – and it also, in turn, helps the baby.”

Katharine gushed that she “loves every second” with Rennie, but confessed “there are moments that are hard.”

The singer explained, “Honestly, I love every second with him. I really do. I’m not one of those women that’s just going to say like how it is, because there are moments that are hard and you’re tired but I just keep reminding myself it’s just a moment in time [and] that I’m never going to get this time back. So I love every moment of it.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

McPhee and Foster were married in June 2019 and welcomed their son in February 2021. Foster also has five adult daughters, Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan, from previous relationships. David spoke with People earlier this month and said that it was “just great being a dad,” especially at this stage in his life.

“It’s too cliché to say, ‘Now I have more time,’ but I do, I have more time,” he said. “Without any reflection on any of my other children, whom I all love equally, and equally as much as my son.”