BRAVO

Grab your coats, because the trailer for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s” new season is going to give you the chills!

There’s drama and more drama, shocking betrayals, icy family dynamics… and the return of Mary Cosby!

Cosby, who left the Bravo hit after Season 2, is back as a friend, and in true Mary fashion, still sharing her unfiltered, blunt thoughts.

In one part of the preview, Heather asks her, "Do you think I look inbred?" to which Mary replies with a straight face, “I do.”

In the first look at Season 4, the ladies are moving on after former costar Jen Shah was sentenced to prison for five years for wire fraud and money laundering.

"For three years we were tormented, brutalized, and lived in fear, and it's time to end it,” Heather Gay says in the preview.

Jen’s departure makes way for two new Housewives. Viewers will meet Monica Garcia, a single mom of four who is in the midst of divorcing her husband — for the second time. Angie Katsanevas, who was a friend in Season 3, makes her return.

The trailer also hints at some marriage troubles between Whitney Rose and her husband Justin Rose.

And things between Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks don’t seem to be warming up after Lisa went off on her former best friend in a hot mic rant.

"Do you want me to go there with the husband?" Meredith asks Barlow in what appears to be an intense moment between the two. "I can go there. Don't f**k with me!"