Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton just received new titles from King Charles III.

One of Kate’s new royal roles is extra-special, as it holds a connection to her grandfather, Captain Peter Middleton.

DailyMail.com reports the king appointed the Princess the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm; Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards; and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.

This is Kate’s first senior role with the RAF, and her grandfather was a fighter pilot in the RAF in WWII.

According to the DailyMail.com, Peter also flew with Prince William’s grandfather Prince Philip after the war, including acting as co-pilot on some of Philip’s flights in South America during his 1962 tour. The site also reports Peter flew Philip from South America to London in 1966.

For his part, William is now the Colonel-in-Chief, The Mercian Regiment; Colonel-in-Chief, The Army Air Corps; and Royal Honorary Air Commodore, RAF Valley.

William and Kate weren’t the only royals to receive new roles with the reshuffling. Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince Richard, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Birgitte, and the Duchess of Gloucester did as well.

Notably, The Telegraph reports that some of the roles previously held by scandal-plagued Prince Andrew have been reassigned. Sophie is taking on Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Irish Regiment and Camilla is now the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards and Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Lancers.

You can see the full list of appointments here.

The reorganization comes days after Prince Harry’s title was updated on the royal family’s official website.

Harry is no longer identified as “His Royal Highness.” The two references to the title on the site have been removed from his profile page. They have been replaced with “The Duke of Sussex” and “The Duke.”