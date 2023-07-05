Kate Middleton’s Brother, James, Is Expecting a Baby with Wife Alizee

JamesMiddleton/Instagram

Kate Middleton is gaining a new niece or nephew!

The Princess of Wales’ brother, James Middleton, revealed some happy news Wednesday when he shared that he and his wife, Alizee, are expecting their first child together.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” James wrote on Instagram, adding that their dog, Mable, may be the only one more excited.

He went on to say how a baby is a welcome arrival after losing his dog Ella earlier this year.



“It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family. ❤️”

James is Kate’s youngest brother. He and Alize, a financial analyst, were married in Alizee’s home country of France in 2021. For their ceremony in the French village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, the bride walked down the aisle in the same gown her mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, wore for her wedding day in 1980.