Kate Middleton's Brother James Marries Alizee Thevenet

Getty Images

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet are married!

The couple announced their union Sunday in an Instagram post.

"Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷," he posted. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️."

The two had been engaged since September 2019. Their plan to wed in May 2020 was put off due to COVID-19.

In September 2020, James wrote on Instagram, "It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me 💍 … what a year it's been! Two homes 🏡 lockdown 🔐 two attempts at a wedding🤵👰❌, a litter of 🐶, launching of new company @ella.co 🐾 a beard shave 🪒 and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us ✨."