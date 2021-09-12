Celebrity News September 12, 2021
Kate Middleton's Brother James Marries Alizee Thevenet
Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet are married!
The couple announced their union Sunday in an Instagram post.
"Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷," he posted. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️."
The two had been engaged since September 2019. Their plan to wed in May 2020 was put off due to COVID-19.
In September 2020, James wrote on Instagram, "It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me 💍 … what a year it's been! Two homes 🏡 lockdown 🔐 two attempts at a wedding🤵👰❌, a litter of 🐶, launching of new company @ella.co 🐾 a beard shave 🪒 and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us ✨."
In April, Middleton — who founded Ella & Co. dog-food-brand — wrote about their dog Ella, "I'm truly so thankful to Ella for bringing me so much happiness into my life. She was the one who introduced me to Alizee, she supported me during my experience with clinical depression, she has kept me young & active and is the driving force behind my motivation to launch @ella.co."