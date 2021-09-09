Brooke Burke & Scott Rigsby Engaged!

Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby are getting married!

People confirmed the news, along with posting some photos of her stunning engagement ring.

In the pics, the couple appears to be enjoying a romantic getaway on the water, wine glasses in hand.

Burke’s ring is on full display in the photos, and Shane Co.’s Amanda Trevizo estimates the bling could be worth up to $325,000.

“Brooke Burke’s stunning engagement ring appears to feature a 5.0 to 6.0-carat Brilliant Round diamond in a Pavé Setting with larger diamonds on the side of the band — a departure away from the popular micro settings,” she said.

Brooke and the real estate developer reportedly started dating in August 2019, and “Extra’s” Billy Bush was with the couple when they hit the red carpet together for the first time at Operation Smile’s Hollywood Fight Night that November.