Backgrid

Chris Hemsworth is getting a little help with turning 40 from his wife Elsa Pataky.

The “Thor” star entered into the new decade of his life Friday, August 11, and Elsa shared a photo on Instagram of Chris with a shocked expression on his face.

"That’s exactly the face I made when I turned 40 my love," joked Pataky.

She went on to reassure him.

"But don’t worry, it’s gonna be ok! I’ll be here for you to hold your hand and give you all my beauty secrets, even if you look better than ever. Happy birthday @chrishemsworth!"

Just last month, Hemsworth celebrated his wife on her 47th birthday. He shared a series of photos of the two of them, along with birthday sweet treats the actress enjoyed for her special day.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘@elsapataky,” the actor wrote in the captions.

Hemsworth and Pataky, who have been married since 2010, share three children together: 11-year-old daughter India Rose, and 9-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Earlier this summer, the “Avengers” star shared photos of the family enjoying some summer fun together in Switzerland and Spain.

"Got to surf the wave pool in Switzerland with the family last week. Such an amazing trip. To be able to surf in a pool with snow cap mountains as the back drop was pretty awesome!," Chris captioned the Instagram videos.

In a July post, Chris and Elsa are seen jumping off a boat in Spain. Another photo shows him posing on the beach with his sons.