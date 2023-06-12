‘Extraction 2’: ﻿Chris Hemsworth’s Reaction to Being Set on FIRE! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Racke in “Extraction 2”!

“Extra’s” Megyn Ryte caught up with the star at the NYC premiere, where said he was happy to be back.

“I loved the experience in the first film, and to have the opportunity we had based on the fan response and the enthusiasm to now make a sequel was fantastic,” he said.

The story continues with the former Australian SAS operator turned mercenary after his near-death experience. Plus, we will see him rescuing another child.

Hemsworth called it “more of an emotional journey within the character… I think it is a more satisfying film than the first one and the stunts are even more insane, if that’s possible. I was on top of a moving train going 50 MPH, with a helicopter 20 feet in front of me flying backwards, helicopters landing on moving trains, guys jumping out, then jumping into fight scenes.”

Megyn asking him about the hardest stunt, and he replied, “The hardest stunt was… the one continuous shot that goes for about 20 minutes There were 400 extras… Things were on fire, I was on fire, we had explosions, 5,000 moves of choreography… it was months and months of rehearsal.”

Chris added, “The risk and the intensity was at an all-time high, but the reward was something I never felt before.” He felt “elation after completing that sequence” and explained, “what you get on screen is an authenticity, a grit and intensity that you can’t create on a green screen.”

What did he say when the director told him he wanted to set him on fire? “I said, 'Yeah, we are in the Czech Republic, it’s the middle of winter and freezing, so it will warm me up a little bit.'”

In all seriousness, he said, “There is always the risk involved… When you have a working relationship with someone you trust, no safety team has gone to the degree to ensure your kept not having any amount of damage at the end of the day.”

Megyn asking him about being in the moment, to which he replied, “Things can pull my attention into many different spaces, I think it’s about finding what you are passionate about. If I am on a film set, I am immersed in that experience from all angles. You should have seen me in school… was looking for an exit!"