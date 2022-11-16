Chris Hemsworth Reacts to Chris Evans Being Sexiest Man Alive (Exclusive)

Chris Hemsworth is weighing in on his fellow Avenger Chris Evans being honored as People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Hemsworth told “Extra” at the “Limitless” premiere in NYC, “About time, you know? The world is catching up.”

The actor, who held the title himself in 2014, teased, “I’ve always said it: he’s a good-looking guy, everyone else disagreed. I don’t know why.” The “Thor” star smiled, saying, “He’s beautiful.”

He also dished on “Limitless,” in which he explores the different ways humans can live better for longer by taking on a series of epic trials and challenges to test the limits of the body.

Chris told us, “I learned different things throughout the show. I met some fascinating people from the most incredible walks of life, and then I feel like I finished the series having a lot more tools under my belt as far as living a longer, healthier, happier life, and I hope that's what the audience takes away from it.”

Hemsworth pointed out, “Yes, genetics play a part, but the vast majority of the outcome, as far as our longevity and our health span goes, is within our control… It's about the lifestyle choices we make, our nutritional habits, our training exercises, the movement we do, our mindfulness practices, whether we get outside, we're in the sun, in nature — all of those things contribute in such a positive way in the short-term and the long-term span of our life.”

Chris said he wasn’t always sure he would be able to complete the challenges he faced on the show, but explained, “I felt a sense of

responsibility to turn up and do it and be the guinea pig throughout the experience, and I thankfully had, you know, some of the best teachers.”

The Aussie revealed his wife Elsa Pataky was brought in to help with the last episode about “accepting our mortality.” To him it is the “most profound,” as he went into it knowing nothing about the episode or having “preconceived ideas.”