Jamie Lee Curtis’ Hilarious Reaction to Chris Evans' Sexiest Man Alive Title (Exclusive)

Emilio Madrid/Netflix

On Monday night, actress Jamie Lee Curtis stepped out for the L.A. premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Curtis, who gushed over Daniel Craig in his role as Benoit Blanc and also revealed the hilarious email she sent to their co-star Chris Evans after he was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.”

Curtis worked with Craig on the first “Knives Out.” She described him as a “sweet man,” adding, “He’s generous and kind and funny… He’s such a good actor.”

Jamie noted, “I think what’s so great about ‘Knives Out’ is how quickly [James] Bond was gone and now Benoit… I think that just shows his capacity as an actor to be able to have you forget James Bond very quickly in the same way that Chris Evans is a really good actor and you forget all about that other job when he played Ransom.”

As for Chris’ coveted Sexiest Man Alive title, Jamie admitted, “I wrote an email and I said, ‘I do not think you’re sexy, like, just get your head back on,’ but I do like his dog.”

Lindsay Lohan recently expressed interested in doing a “Freaky Friday” sequel, to which Curtis commented, “We’re down, we are all drilled down, we are all making it happen.’”