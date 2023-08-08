Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor was honored with a memorial service, procession, and burial Tuesday in her native Ireland.

Sky News reports U2’s Bono and The Edge, musician Bob Geldof, Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, and Irish President Michael D. Higgins all attended the funeral.

The service was led by the Islamic Centre of Ireland’s Shaykh Dr. Umar Al-Qadri.

He shared his eulogy online, which read in part, "The more she sang and spoke about her own pain, as well as about the pervasive sins in society that she witnessed, the more her voice and her words resonated with listeners and touched their hearts… Gifted with a voice that moved a generation of young people, she could reduce listeners to tears by her otherworldly resonance."

Hundreds of fans also paid their respects at the procession as it traveled past her former home in Bray, County Wicklow.

The procession included a hearse carrying O’Connor’s casket, which was covered in pink and blue flowers. A VW van also traveled with the group playing Bob Marley’s “Natural Mystic.”

According to RTE, O’Connor was then laid to rest in a private burial service.

The singer died last month at her London home at just 56 years old.

Police said she was “pronounced dead at the scene,” adding that the death was not deemed suspicious.