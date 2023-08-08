Getty/Instagram

Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall, 57, died over the weekend following a private three-year battle with ALS.

Now, her sister Gesine Bullock-Prado is paying tribute with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Bullock-Prado shared a photo of Randall, writing, “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon.”

She continued, “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan.”

Gesine asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital.

On Monday, his family shared the news with People magazine, saying, "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

The statement closed with, “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan. His Loving Family."

In December 2021, Sandra opened up to “Extra” about her family life.

The actress, who is the mother of Louis, 13, and Laila, 10, revealed she’s the “bad cop most of the time,” while Bryan was the “treat guy.”

“If I wasn't [the bad cop], there would be no order,” Sandra observed.

She continued, “So I take it on. I let Bry be the treat guy. You know, we all have our place. But I'm the one they want to snuggle and sleep with — my bad cop might not be so bad.”