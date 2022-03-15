Getty Images

Actress Sandra Bullock had to get up close and personal with Channing Tatum in “The Lost City.”

During an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Bullock discussed a particular scene with Channing, in which she had to remove leeches from his naked body.

When asked if there was CGI in the scene, Bullock noted that she was “fully there,” adding, “Full-on, face-to-face, with the landscape. I had to spend some time down there. Just making sure uh, no leeches. I had a lot to say to it."

As for her reaction when Channing turned around fully exposed in the scene, Bullock commented that she “didn’t notice” if Tatum was well endowed. She explained, “When you are down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done. I looked at his left thigh. I had to look down where it might be, but I focused more on the left inner thigh."

Sandra also joked that Channing was “stupid naked” in the film, in which he plays a handsome cover model.

Bullock also treated the audience to a blooper reel, which featured her and Channing filming the infamous scene!

She told Colbert, “You do these press tours and you have all these clips, and I feel like after a while, you're going to see the same clips over and over again that I don't feel really exemplify the energy that was on set.”

“We were just so happy to be in another's presence that we just got no work done,” Bullock went on. “We had a blooper reel that we showed the crew because we just wasted so much film, and so I just brought a chunk of our blooper reel.”

In the clip, Bullock is seen kneeling in front of a naked Channing, asking him, “Have you seen ‘The Matrix’?”

“The Matrix” stars her “Speed” co-star Keanu Reeves.

In another take of the scene, Sandra tells Channing while looking at the front of his body, “There is room for leeches, there is available terrain, but they have not explored this beige runway.” After saying the line, she couldn’t help but laugh!

Tatum recently opened up about filming his nude scene in a behind-the-scenes feature for the movie. He shared, “Walking to set with a bunch of leeches super-glued to my butt and not having met everybody and just kinda being like, 'Okay, I'm gonna be butt-naked, my name's Chan today. This is just what it is.' And then not only that, but to have Sandra Bullock have, like, a two-page monologue with, uh, a certain part of my body."

Sandra pointed out that Channing’s “chill” approach to filming the scene also helped her get comfortable. She stressed, “You have to really like the person and feel safe with them. There was no weirdness. You'd think there would be weirdness, but because he was so chill about it, he dropped everything and I spoke to it.”

Director Adam Nee revealed that Channing was “completely naked,” except for “a sock protecting the front area” of his body.