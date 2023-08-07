Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead at 57

Getty/Backgrid

Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall, a model turned photographer, died over the weekend at just 57 years old.

His family shared the news with People magazine, saying, "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

The statement closed with, “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan. His Loving Family."

In December 2021, Sandra opened up to “Extra” about her family life.

The actress, who is the mother of Louis, 13, and Laila, 10, revealed she’s the “bad cop most of the time,” while Bryan was the “treat guy.”

“If I wasn't [the bad cop], there would be no order,” Sandra observed.

She continued, “So I take it on. I let Bry be the treat guy. You know, we all have our place. But I'm the one they want to snuggle and sleep with — my bad cop might not be so bad.”