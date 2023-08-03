Getty Images

Tony Bennett’s family has opened up about the music legend’s final words before his death last month at age 96.

“His last words to me [were], ‘Thank you,’” Danny Bennett said on NBC’s “Today” show Thursday. “Can’t say it better than that,” he added.

Bennett’s widow, Susan Benedetto, also reflected on her husband’s gratitude and his last words to her, telling host Hoda Kotb he said he loved her.

“He would wake up every day and still say that. He woke up happy every day.”

Benedetto added that “the music never left him,” revealing the last song Tony sang before his death was “Because of You,” the 1951 cover of Larry Clinton’s 1940 tune.

Bennett died July 21 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Despite his diagnosis, Benedetto previously noted that music still played an essential role in her husband’s battle with the disease.

Benedetto told AARP in 2021, “There’s a lot about him that I miss. Because he’s not the old Tony anymore. But when he sings, he’s the old Tony.”

Today would have been Bennett’s 97th birthday. His longtime friend and collaborator Lady Gaga paid tribute to the icon in a touching Instagram post.