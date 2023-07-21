Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Inside Their Unlikely Friendship

Getty Images

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga were an unlikely duo — 60 years separated them — but they were the perfect team for tours, albums ,and classic hits. Working together was a dream come true for both of them.

“I’ve been singing jazz since I was 13, and being with Tony, it’s really changed my life,” Gaga previously told “Extra.”

The Grammy winners released “Cheek to Cheek,” their first album together, in 2014.

“She’s completely unexpected and so creative in every part of her life. It’s amazing,” Tony gushed about Gaga.

Gaga even credited Tony with saving her life when she was at one of her lowest points. In a joint 2014 interview with Bennett for Parade magazine, the “Poker Face” singer revealed that only six months prior, she “didn't even want to sing anymore.”

"Do you know what Duke Ellington said? He said, 'Number one, don't quit. Number two, listen to number one,'" Bennett responded.

Gaga replied, "Right! The other day, Tony said, 'I've ­never once in my career not wanted to do this.' It stung. Six months ago, I didn't feel that way. I tell Tony every day that he saved my life.”

Their friendship proved to be timeless.

“Well, first of all, we’re both Italian Americans so we understand one another completely,” Tony told “Extra.” “We get along great — her family and my family.”

The onset of Alzheimer’s forced Bennett into retirement. His final shows were with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in 2021 as part of his 95th-birthday celebration. The concert aired as a CBS special, “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.”

Tony may be gone, his voice and his songs will live on.